Dalit Girl, 14, Hacked To Death With Sickle In Bihar, Cuts Found On Face

Police officials said the accused is on the run and efforts are on to arrest him.

A Dalit girl, who was just 14 years old, has been hacked to death with a sickle and the accused in the crime is suspected to be a youth from her village in Bihar, police said on Wednesday. Cuts were inflicted in at least three places, including the girl's face.

The revelation came two days after a 6-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a government official in Uttar Pradesh and less than a week after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata, pointing to an increase in horrific crimes against women.

Police said the body of the girl was discovered on Monday in Lalu Chhapra village in Muzaffarpur's Paru police station area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Muzaffarpur) Rakesh Kumar said, "The girl's body was found on August 12. A police team reached the spot immediately. She was injured in three places, including her face, back of neck and hand. A sickle with blood stains on it was found nearby and a forensic report and post-mortem report are awaited. The family has filed a case and named an accused and there is an unnamed accused as well. I have also met the family."

"The family has said the girl was taken from the house by a youth who wanted to forcibly marry her. We are investigating everything and will find out more once the youth, who is on the run, has been arrested," he added.

The girl's elder sister said another member of the family was also murdered recently. She pleaded with the police to ensure speedy investigation so that the family can get justice.