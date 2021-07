Income Tax raids are on at several offices of the Dainik Bhaskar group: Sources (Representational)

Income Tax raids are on at several offices of the Dainik Bhaskar group across the country, sources said today.

Taxmen searched premises of Dainik Bhaskar in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

One of the largest newspaper groups in the country, the Dainik Bhaskar was at the forefront of reporting on the devastation of the second wave of Covid.

Dainik Bhaskar put out a series of reports that took a critical look at official claims during the pandemic.