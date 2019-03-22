Daggubati Purandeswari BJP's Candidate From Visakhapatnam Seat

Daggubati Purandeswari is the daughter of Telugu Desam Party founder and ex-chief minister NT Rama Rao.

Former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari will be the BJP candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency as the party decided not to field outgoing MP K Haribabu from here.

Ms Purandeswari is the daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. She was earlier elected from Visakhapatnam as a Congress candidate in 2009.

The BJP announced candidates for two Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in its first list released on Thursday.

Party's state unit President Kanna Lakshminarayana was named as the candidate for Narasaraopet seat.

