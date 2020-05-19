Cylone Amphan Live Updates: Super Cyclone Likely To Weaken In Next 6 Hours, Says Weather Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting after two states - Odisha and West Bengal - were alerted about Cyclone Amphan, which many hit Bengal in the next 24 hours, according to the weather office.
"Super Cyclone AMPHAN is likely to make landfall between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph in the afternoon/evening of 20th May," the India Meteorological Department or IMD tweeted last night.
The cyclone is moving closer to the two states. "The Super Cyclonic AMPHAN at 2330 hrs IST of 18 th May, 2020 near latitude 14.9°N and longitude 86.5°E over Westcentral Bay of Bengal about 600 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 750 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal)."
A "very heavy rain" warning has also been issued in some states in the northeast
Here are the live updates on Cyclone Amphan:
The Super Cyclonic AMPHAN at 2330 hrs IST of 18 th May, 2020 near latitude 14.9°N and longitude 86.5°E over Westcentral Bay of Bengal about 600 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 750 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) pic.twitter.com/cNSdwLEkq0- India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2020
It's very likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 6 hrs. It's very likely to move north northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal&cross W Bengal-Bangladesh coasts b/w Digha&Hatiya Islands close to Sundarbans during afternoon/evening of 20 May: IMD https://t.co/bGpOI9c4OW- ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020