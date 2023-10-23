Cyclone Tej And Hamoon: Rare Twin Storms Brewing Near India

Cyclone Tej, brewing over the southwest Arabian Sea, has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Hamoon, meanwhile, is forming in Bay of Bengal.

Hamoon has been named by Iran. It is a Persian word that refers to inland desert lakes or marshlands, formed as natural seasonal reservoirs in areas adjoining the Helmand basin.

Hamoon is currently centred around 400 km from Odisha's Paradip and 550 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal. The IMD said that it is expected to cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around October 25 evening as a deep depression.

Cyclone Tej, meanwhile, will cross over the Yemen-Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) early on October 25.