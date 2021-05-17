Cyclone Tauktae: Helpline Numbers For Emergency Services

Cyclone Tauktae: Over 100 rescue teams are on duty.

Parts of Mumbai have begun to face the brunt of the fast-approaching cyclonic storm Tauktae. High-speed winds and heavy rainfall hit the city and its surrounding areas, causing the state administration to issue warnings, asking people to stay indoors. Given the situation, the Mumbai airport was shut till 4 pm, while the Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed for traffic earlier in the morning. The “extremely severe cyclonic storm” is expected to reach the Gujarat coast late this evening, weather office has said.

#CycloneTauktae | "Extremely severe cyclone storm; Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Konkan and adjoining areas including Mumbai": Dr Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, DG, IMD pic.twitter.com/sAtlOWXFdF — NDTV (@ndtv) May 17, 2021

In anticipation of the heavy rain and subsequent landfall, over 1.5 lakh people are being shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat. Additionally, 54 teams of the NDRF and SDRF were deployed in the state on Sunday following the India Meteorological Department warning about the storm.

#WaterLoggingUpdate



Malad Subway closed for commute. Please use alternate route till further updates.



Better still, just stay indoors unless it's an unavoidable emergency#CycloneTaukte#TrafficUpdateMumbaihttps://t.co/70L6Zzjrvcpic.twitter.com/bfhh7REj0T — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 17, 2021

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm lay centred at 0530hours IST of 17 th May, 2021 over eastcentral Arabian Sea near lat 18.5°N & lon 71.5°E, about 160 km West South west of Mumbai, 290 km SSE of Veraval ,250 km SSE of Diu pic.twitter.com/LAz6sWeLrr — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 17, 2021

In light of these developments, here are certain helpline numbers that you can use in case of emergencies.

The National Disaster Response Force can be contacted on the helpline number: +91-9711077372

If you are in Kerala and in need of help, you can contact Disaster Management Authority's helpline numbers: 1077 (Collectorates), 1070 (State Control Room).

Kerala State Electricity Board Limited's helpline numbers are 1912, 0471-2555544

In addition to this, several official departments such as the Mumbai Police are also accessible on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that around 12,000 people have been evacuated so far. He added that the state ensured power and oxygen for hospitals and that patients undergoing treatment at COVID and non-COVID facilities in the coastal areas had been relocated.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is closely monitoring the #CycloneTauktae situation in the State.



So far, 12,420 citizens were relocated to safer places from the coastal areas.



Mumbai, Thane & Palghar districts are on orange alert while Raigad district is on red alert. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 17, 2021

In addition to over 100 NDRF teams across the country, quick response medical and public health teams, with stocks of emergency medicines, have also been sent into the field. Moreover, the Indian Air Force has deployed two C-130J and an An-32 aircraft to transport 167 NDRF personnel and 16.5 tonnes of equipment from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.

The Navy, which was involved in search and rescue ops in Kerala on Sunday, is currently on standby in Gujarat.