Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry On Alert; NDRF Deploys 1,200 Rescue Personnel

Cyclone Nivar: Fishermen have been advised not to go out to sea and low-lying areas.

Cyclone Nivar, which will likely become a "very severe cyclonic storm", is expected to make landfall today evening between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu (which is around 56 km from the state capital Chennai) and Karaikal in Puducherry. Nivar will bring extremely heavy rainfall and winds between 120 and 130 km per hour, with gusts of up to 145 km per hour, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has advised, adding that coastal areas could receive heavy rains till Thursday. The Puducherry Chief Minister spoke to NDTV on Tuesday and said large gatherings had been banned and public movement prohibited from 9 PM to 6 AM Thursday. He also said non-essential shops and services had been shut; only milk booths, fuel stations, hospitals and pharmacies, and government offices will be allowed to open.

Around 1,200 National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as well, NDRF chief SN Pradhan told PTI. 12 teams are in Tamil Nadu (six in Cuddalore district and two in Chennai), seven in Andhra Pradesh and three in Puducherry. An additional 20 teams will be on standby in Odisha's Cuttack, Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh and Thrissur in Kerala.



Here are the Live Updates on Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu:

Nov 25, 2020 08:30 (IST) Tamil Nadu declares statewide holiday today due to cyclone Nivar



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared a statewide public holiday today as Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tomorrow evening. "The severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry by tomorrow evening. Under the influence of this cyclone, rainfall is expected to continue up to 27th November in Tamil Nadu," S Balachandran, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai said.



Nov 25, 2020 08:27 (IST) Latest Update from the India Meteorological Department: The Severe Cyclonic Storm NIVAR over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 06 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of 25th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal @ndmaindia@rajeevan61pic.twitter.com/B7MXWImDso - India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2020 Latest Update from the India Meteorological Department:

Nov 25, 2020 08:10 (IST) Cyclone Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. cyclonic storm NIVAR intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 24 th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is about 310 km of Cuddalore. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/k7cgd4cJPb - India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 24, 2020 Cyclone Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

Nov 25, 2020 07:54 (IST) Cyclone Nivar to bring extremely heavy rainfall



Nivar will bring extremely heavy rainfall and winds between 120 and 130 km per hour, with gusts of up to 145 km per hour, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has advised, adding that coastal areas could receive heavy rains till Thursday.

Nov 25, 2020 07:49 (IST) The Severe Cyclonic Storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST today over southwest Bay of Bengal: India Meteorological Department

Nov 25, 2020 07:48 (IST) Cyclone in Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes Kanchipuram



Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes Kanchipuram as Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later today.



