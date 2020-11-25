Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry On Alert; NDRF Deploys 1,200 Rescue Personnel

Cyclone Nivar, which will likely become a "very severe cyclonic storm", is expected to make landfall today evening between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu (which is around 56 km from the state capital Chennai) and Karaikal in Puducherry. Nivar will bring extremely heavy rainfall and winds between 120 and 130 km per hour, with gusts of up to 145 km per hour, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has advised, adding that coastal areas could receive heavy rains till Thursday. The Puducherry Chief Minister spoke to NDTV on Tuesday and said large gatherings had been banned and public movement prohibited from 9 PM to 6 AM Thursday. He also said non-essential shops and services had been shut; only milk booths, fuel stations, hospitals and pharmacies, and government offices will be allowed to open.
Around 1,200 National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as well, NDRF chief SN Pradhan told PTI. 12 teams are in Tamil Nadu (six in Cuddalore district and two in Chennai), seven in Andhra Pradesh and three in Puducherry. An additional 20 teams will be on standby in Odisha's Cuttack, Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh and Thrissur in Kerala.
Here are the Live Updates on Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu:
The Severe Cyclonic Storm NIVAR over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 06 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of 25th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal @ndmaindia@rajeevan61pic.twitter.com/B7MXWImDso- India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2020
cyclonic storm NIVAR intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 24 th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is about 310 km of Cuddalore. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/k7cgd4cJPb- India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 24, 2020
#WATCH Sea rough in Puducherry as severe cyclonic storm #NIVAR to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tonight pic.twitter.com/d6Wpkj6zwe- ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020