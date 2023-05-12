Cyclone Mocha To Intensify Into 'Very Severe' Storm Today, Bengal On Alert

The name 'Mocha' has been suggested by Yemen based

Cyclone Mocha is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm today over the southeast and adjoining areas of central Bay of Bengal, officials have said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal's Digha.

"CycloneMocha will convert into a severe storm on May 12 and a very severe cyclone on May 14, as per the predictions. We have deployed eight teams and 200 rescuers in the region and 100 rescuers are on standby," said Gurminder Singh, Commandant, 2nd Battalion, NDRF.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which closely monitors the cyclonic storm, said cyclone Mocha will turn into a severe cyclone by Sunday and predicted a storm surge of 1.5-2 metres for the low-lying coastal region of Bangladesh near Cox's Bazaar.

The weather office has asked fishermen and travellers not to venture into central and northeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea till Sunday, officials said, adding that the Emergency Operation Centres are working round the clock to handle any natural calamities.

The weather agency has issued rain alerts for some northeastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Under the influence of the weather system, Tripura and Mizoram are likely to get heavy rainfall tomorrow onwards. Nagaland, Manipur and south Assam will also witness rain at isolated places on Sunday.

The name 'Mocha' has been suggested by Yemen based on a small fishing village in the country known for its coffee production. Weather forecasters give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion.