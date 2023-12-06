After Heavy Damage In Tamil Nadu And Andhra, Cyclone Michaung Weakens

Chennai came to a standstill following heavy rain and flooding. Seventeen people died in the city due to rain-related incidents, making it one of the worst affected places due to the cyclone.

As many as ten incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported and medical assistance has been provided, Greater Chennai Police said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu government is prepared to deal with the situation in a better manner than in 2015 when incessant rains caused flooding in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Rs 4,000 crore investment in stormwater drains played a crucial role in minimizing the impact of what he called the "47-year high rainfall".

Food and other relief materials are being airdropped in Chennai and water is being pumped out from several low-lying areas that are flooded, DR J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation told NDTV.

Additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been called in and 300 boats have been deployed in low-lying areas. Around 5,000 government workers from other districts will join the relief efforts, Dr J Radhakrishnan said.

The cyclone weakened into a depression and is moving northwards in Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said.

It is expected to move northwards in Andhra Pradesh and further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next six hours.

Schools and colleges were ordered to remain shut today in Chennai and an 80 per cent power supply has been restored in the city. Many residents in the city grappled with power cuts and no mobile connectivity.