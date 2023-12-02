Tamil Nadu On High Alert As Cyclone Michaung Gains Strength

IMD's forecast suggests isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning as Cyclone Michaung looms over the Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea. With the potential to intensify, the cyclone is expected to make landfall in and around Tamil Nadu on December 4, prompting concerns and precautionary measures across southern India.

IMD Alert

An 'Orange' alert has been sounded for Tamil Nadu and coastal and interior Andhra Pradesh, indicating the likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Weather Forecast

IMD's forecast suggests isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Tamil Nadu between December 2 and December 4. The persisting extreme weather has led to incidents of waterlogging in Chennai and damage to public property.

Meteorological Observations

The well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal has transformed into a depression, with further intensification expected. IMD predicts the system will evolve into a Cyclonic Storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3.

Depression over SE and adjoining SW BoB moved W-NW and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of 01 Dec about 680 km E-SE of Puducherry, 680 km E-SE of Chennai, 790 km SE of Nellore. Likely to move W-NW and intensify into DD by 2 Dec and further into CS over SW BoB around 3 Dec. pic.twitter.com/jAOV5tZuz4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 1, 2023

Impact on Water Reservoirs

In response to the low pressure system, the government has taken proactive measures, releasing 402 cubic feet of water from Chembarambakkam Lake in Kanchipuram district on December 1. This move aims to manage water levels and prevent potential flooding.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | 402 cubic feet of water discharged from Chembarambakkam Lake in Kanchipuram district. The state has been receiving light to heavy rainfall for the last one week due to the low-pressure zone and northeast monsoon. pic.twitter.com/afVrGwy0dh — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

Projected Path of Cyclone Michaung

Cyclone Michaung is projected to move northwestwards, crossing South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam around the evening of December 4. Residents and authorities are to closely monitor updates as the cyclone's path evolves.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: MD, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, Sunanda says, "The low-pressure area has now after observation intensified into a depression near southeast and adjoining areas neighbourhood. So in the next 24 hours, it is further intensified into a deep… pic.twitter.com/NIFZTue79p — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

Safety Measures for Fishermen

Authorities have issued advisories to fishermen in coastal areas, urging them to suspend activities in the sea for safety reasons.

Government Preparedness

In light of the approaching cyclone, the government has initiated preemptive actions, including water release from reservoirs and the issuance of alerts.

Public Safety Measures

Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate with authorities.