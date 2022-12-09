Cyclone Mandous Nears Tamil Nadu Coast, Heavy Rain Warning, Schools Shut

In view of the heavy rain alert, schools and colleges are shut today in 12 districts, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipettai and Kancheepuram. The norther part of the state has been receiving light to moderate rainfall since last night. Chennai received 52.5 mm rainfall till 5:30 am.

The Chennai civic body has ordered to close all parks and playgrounds till further notice. It has also asked people not to visit beaches today and not park their cars under trees. All shops on the beaches have been shut too. As many as 5,093 relief centres, including 169 in Chennai, and 121 shelters have been opened across Tamil Nadu.

Cyclone Mandous will cross near the Chennai coast, between Puducherry and Sriharikota, with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph between this midnight and early Saturday, the weather office said this morning. It is projected to weaken by this afternoon.

Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, and Puducherry. The weather office has issued red alert in 13 districts in the state. The cyclone is feared to cause uprooting of trees, consequent power cuts, and inundation.

The Tamil Nadu government has advised people to avoid unnecessary travels and keep torch or candles, batteries, dry fruits, and drinking water ready. It has also asked the officials to ensure all measures are followed - including a prior announcement of release of surplus water from reservoirs.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its teams in 10 districts. Boats and tree cutters have been deployed in vulnerable areas. Fishermen have been asked to stay off the sea for three days.

The Coast Guard (Eastern Region) too has taken several measures in view of the cyclone, a defence release said. Fishing boats are being continuously asked to return to harbour and all oil rigs and offshore installations have been requested to ensure the safety of the workers, the release said.

The cyclone is also projected to bring rainfall in various districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy yesterday held a review meeting and directed the Collectors of various districts to be vigilant.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also chaired a review meeting in view of the cyclone. The state has opened 238 relief centres, he has said. Besides, NDRF personnel have also arrived in Puducherry.