Cyclone Kyarr Likely To Turn 'Extremely Severe' In 24 Hours: 10 Points

Here are ten points on Cyclone Kyarr:
- The weather office has predicted that after turning into an "extremely severe" cyclonic storm, "Kyarr" is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Oman coast at a speed of 14 kilometres per hour.
- "Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour gusting to 60 kilometres per hour is likely along and off the Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka coasts during the next 12 hours and along and off south Gujarat coast during next 24 hours," IMD said in a statement.
- South Gujarat districts like Dangs, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Valsad, Navsari, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Junagadh in Saurashtra and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu are likely to receive "light to moderate rain/ thundershowers" till Tuesday, it said.
- The condition of the sea will be rough along and off Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka for the next 12 hours, the IMD said, warning fishermen not to venture into the sea.
- "Fishermen are also advised not to venture into eastcentral Arabian sea till 29th October and into west central Arabian sea from 28th to 31st October," it said.
- The Karnataka government has declared red alert in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. Schools and colleges were shut on Saturday in the wake of the cyclone.
- "The westward moving cyclonic storm Kyarr will hit the state on Sunday with heavy rains and thunder showers in the coastal and south interior areas, disrupting normal life for the next two days," Karnataka state natural disaster monitoring centre director GS Srinivas Reddy told news agency IANS.
- Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said disaster management teams in the state are on standby, news agency IANS reported.
- Indian Coast Guard on Saturday stepped up efforts for Search and Rescue (SAR). The ICGS Amartya on Saturday rescued 5 fishermen on October 25 from stranded IFB Rajkiran off Karwar.
- "Indian Coast Guard has deployed 10 ships four Dornier aircraft and two Chetak helicopters to search, locate and rescue the stranded fishing boats at sea. The ICG has escorted more than 2100 boats to safety at various ports of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka," Coast Guard informed in a tweet.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.