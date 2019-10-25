Cyclonic Storm Kyarr Intensifies In Arabian Sea, Heavy Rain Likely In Goa, Karnataka

Goa Cyclone Kyarr: Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

A deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Kyarr last night, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its weather bulletin. It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. Its effects will be seen in Goa, parts of Karnataka and south Konkan. The cyclonic storm is likely to move east-northeastwards towards Oman coast today evening.

"Deep Depression over Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Kyarr' at 8:30 hrs IST of October 25. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next five days with gradual intensification," the Indian Metereological Department predicted.

The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal districts of Karnataka, Goa and south Konkan and isolated heavy rainfall over north Konkan today as effect of cyclonic storm Kyarr.

Deep Depression over Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'KYARR' at 0830 hrs IST of 25th Oct. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days with gradual intensification. pic.twitter.com/TOKbU2hVxa — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2019

Strong winds will a speed of 60 kmph are very likely over the east-central Arabian Sea and along & off south Maharashtra coast. Strong winds will also appear along and off north Maharashtra coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea, Karnataka-Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep area as squally weather conditions are likely in these areas.

A red alert was yesterday issued in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka in the wake of heavy rains and forecast of possible formation of cyclone Kyarr along the coast in the next two days.

