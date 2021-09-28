Visakhapatnam Airport Faces Severe Waterlogging Due To Cyclone Gulab

"Fight boardings were delayed for some time but are normal now," Airport Director said.

Visakhapatnam International Airport on Monday witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall due to cyclone ''Gulab'' in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

Airport Director K Srinivasa Rao stated that the waterlogging took place in some other areas after water was released from Meghadri Gedda Reservoir and heavy rainfall due to cyclone.

"As a precautionary measure, fight boardings were delayed for some time but are normal now," he said.

Cyclone Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.