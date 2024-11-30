Cyclone Fengal To Make Landfall Today. Here Are Dos And Don'ts

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall between Puducherry's Karaikal and Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall between Puducherry's Karaikal and Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, going up to 90 kmph, as the cyclone intensifies along the coastline.

Several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry, are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A red alert has been issued for key areas, with isolated districts expecting extremely heavy downpours. Coastal areas are already seeing rough seas and high tides.

Cyclone Fengal: Dos and Don'ts

Dos

Keep yourself and your family indoors. Turn off electricity and gas supplies to prevent accidents like fires or leaks.

Ensure all windows and doors are tightly shut. If your house isn't safe, relocate to an authorised shelter immediately.

Monitor updates from trusted sources like the IMD for weather conditions and evacuation instructions.

Boil or purify water before use to avoid infections from contaminated sources.

Rely on information and directives from local officials and emergency services.

Don'ts

Steer clear of buildings until safety inspections have been completed.

Avoid areas with fallen power lines, broken poles, and sharp debris that could cause injuries.

If caught outside, take refuge in solid structures or designated cyclone shelters to avoid harm.

Go back to your area only when authorities declare it safe.

Keep your distance from exposed or hanging wires, as they may still be active.

Post-cyclone measures

Return to affected zones after receiving confirmation from officials.

Treat any injuries promptly and get vaccinated to prevent post-cyclone diseases.

Be vigilant for obstructions like debris or flooded patches while travelling

Cyclone Fengal: Current situation

Schools and colleges are closed in several districts, and disaster response teams, including the NDRF, have been deployed ahead of Cyclone Fengal's landfall. Relief camps have been set up, with essential equipment such as boats, motor pumps, and tree cutters kept ready. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into waters, and preparations to prevent flooding in low-lying areas are underway.

In Puducherry, over 4,000 boats have returned to shore, and 2,229 relief camps are on standby to accommodate evacuees if needed. Telecommunication lines and other infrastructure are at risk, especially in coastal districts, according to regional meteorological officials.

Residents are urged to stay indoors.