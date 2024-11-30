Cyclone Fengal Live Updates: Cyclone Fengal Landfall Likely Today, Rain Alert Across Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal - pronounced 'Feinjal' - is likely to make a landfall this afternoon. The cyclonic storm (Cyclone Fengal) brewing in the Bay of Bengal will cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram with a wind speed of 70-80 km per hour with gusts up to 90 kmph, the Indian Meteorological Department said. Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry.

Here are the live updates on Cyclone Fengal:

Nov 30, 2024 07:07 (IST) Cyclone Fengal Live: IMD Update At 2:30 am



"Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" over Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 210 km southeast of Chennai. To move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during afternoon of 30th November." - IMD update at 2:30 am

Nov 30, 2024 06:53 (IST) Cyclone Fengal Live: Skymetweather Alert For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry At 6:40 am



Intermittent spells of heavy to very heavy rain and thundershower with squally winds about (60-70 kmph) will continue at many places of Ariyalur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, Karaikal, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Perambalur, Puducherry, Pudukkottai, Salem, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Viluppuram over the districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 18-24 hours.

Nov 30, 2024 06:48 (IST) Cyclone Fengal Live: Schools Shut, IT Firms WFH, No Public Transport On ECR, OMR



Nov 30, 2024 06:45 (IST) Cyclone Fengal Live: Red Alert In Chennai, Orange Alert In Vellore, Ranipet

Red alert has been issued across Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, besides Puducherry. An orange alert is in place in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal districts.