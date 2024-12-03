Cyclone Fengal Live: 10 Dead In Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi Assures Support

At least 7 people have died in rain-related accidents in both regions.

Cyclone Fengal live updates: The remnants of Cyclone Fengal continued to bring heavy rainfall and flood situations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, even a day after it weakened. At least 15 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'yellow' alert.

At least 10 people have died in rain-related accidents in both regions.

Rescue operations are also underway with the Indian Army stepping in to evacuate stranded citizens in inundated streets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, assuring him of all possible help to deal with the flood situation and the destruction caused by the Cyclone.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Fengal:

Dec 03, 2024 13:08 (IST) Cyclone Fengal: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to help in relief work

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today called the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu "devastating" and urged Congress workers in the state to help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible.

"Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged," Mr Gandhi said on X. Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged.



I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the... - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2024 "I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible," the former Congress chief said.

"I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible," the former Congress chief said.

Dec 03, 2024 13:06 (IST) Cyclone Fengal: Yellow alert issued for 15 Tamil Nadu districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for 15 districts of Tamil Nadu today, predicting heavy rain of up to 11 cm in interior and Western Ghat districts, including the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, and Madurai.

Dec 03, 2024 13:02 (IST) Cyclone Fengal's devastation in 14 Tamil Nadu districts

According to an estimate by the Tamil Nadu government, Cyclone Fengal caused unprecedented devastation in 14 districts, extensively damaging roads, electricity lines and caused heavy inundation.



Dec 03, 2024 12:59 (IST) Cyclone Fengal: BJP's K Annamalai visits flood-hit areas

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai today visited Tamil Nadu's Marakkanam salt pans, which were flooded due the Cyclone Fengal.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We are in the Marakkanam area, the place where high cultivation of salt happens. Close to 80% of this salt bed is washed away and close to 5,000 people are losing their employment opportunity".

Dec 03, 2024 12:56 (IST) Cyclone Fengal Watch: Buses Swept Away By Flood Waters After Cyclone Fengal Landfall In Tamil Nadu Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, weakened into a deep depression on Sunday, but heavy rains and floods continued to pound several parts of the state and union territory. Visuals showed massive floodwaters at the Uthangiri bus station in Krishnagiri as several buses and other vehicles were submerged. Some buses and cars can also be seen being swept away slowly in the rapidly flowing floods. Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, weakened into a deep depression on Sunday, but heavy rains and floods continued to pound several parts of the state and union territory. Visuals showed massive floodwaters at the Uthangiri bus station in Krishnagiri as several buses and other vehicles were submerged. Some buses and cars can also be seen being swept away slowly in the rapidly flowing floods.

Dec 03, 2024 12:42 (IST) "Devastating": Rahul Gandhi on deaths due to Cyclone Fengal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences over the deaths due to Cyclone Fengal.

"Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged," he wrote on X.

He also urged all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible. Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged.



I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the... - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2024

Dec 03, 2024 12:38 (IST) Family Of 7 Killed In Landslide In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

A second landslide hit the Tamil Nadu temple town of Tiruvannamalai Monday afternoon, a day after a first led to a boulder falling on a residential building and trapping seven people. A second landslide hit the Tamil Nadu temple town of Tiruvannamalai Monday afternoon, a day after a first led to a boulder falling on a residential building and trapping seven people.

Dec 03, 2024 12:38 (IST) PM Modi calls MK Stalin, assures all possible help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday and assured all possible help to deal with the flood situation and devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal.

On Monday, Chief Minister Stalin had written a letter to PM Modi requesting Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Funds (NDRF) as interim relief to carry out rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts following the widespread and massive devastation caused by the Cyclone.

Dec 03, 2024 12:36 (IST) Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry Declares Holiday For Schools And Colleges Today

A holiday for all government and private schools, as well as colleges, on Tuesday, has been announced due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal, said Puducherry's Education Minister, A Namachivayam. A holiday for all government and private schools, as well as colleges, on Tuesday, has been announced due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal, said Puducherry's Education Minister, A Namachivayam.