Cyclone Fengal Live: 10 Dead In Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi Assures Support

At least 7 people have died in rain-related accidents in both regions.
Cyclone Fengal live updates: The remnants of Cyclone Fengal continued to bring heavy rainfall and flood situations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, even a day after it weakened. At least 15 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'yellow' alert.
At least 10 people have died in rain-related accidents in both regions.
Rescue operations are also underway with the Indian Army stepping in to evacuate stranded citizens in inundated streets.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, assuring him of all possible help to deal with the flood situation and the destruction caused by the Cyclone.
Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Fengal:
Cyclone Fengal: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to help in relief work
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today called the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu "devastating" and urged Congress workers in the state to help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible.
"Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged," Mr Gandhi said on X.
"I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible," the former Congress chief said.
Cyclone Fengal: Yellow alert issued for 15 Tamil Nadu districts
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for 15 districts of Tamil Nadu today, predicting heavy rain of up to 11 cm in interior and Western Ghat districts, including the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, and Madurai.
Cyclone Fengal's devastation in 14 Tamil Nadu districts
According to an estimate by the Tamil Nadu government, Cyclone Fengal caused unprecedented devastation in 14 districts, extensively damaging roads, electricity lines and caused heavy inundation.
Cyclone Fengal: BJP's K Annamalai visits flood-hit areas
BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai today visited Tamil Nadu's Marakkanam salt pans, which were flooded due the Cyclone Fengal.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "We are in the Marakkanam area, the place where high cultivation of salt happens. Close to 80% of this salt bed is washed away and close to 5,000 people are losing their employment opportunity".
"Devastating": Rahul Gandhi on deaths due to Cyclone Fengal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences over the deaths due to Cyclone Fengal.
"Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged," he wrote on X.
He also urged all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible.
PM Modi calls MK Stalin, assures all possible help
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday and assured all possible help to deal with the flood situation and devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal.
On Monday, Chief Minister Stalin had written a letter to PM Modi requesting Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Funds (NDRF) as interim relief to carry out rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts following the widespread and massive devastation caused by the Cyclone.
Heavy rainfall continues in Tamil Nadu, 'yellow' alert in 15 districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert predicting heavy rainfall in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Some of the districts include - Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, and Madurai.