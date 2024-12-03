Bengaluru School Holidays: Institutions Closed In Karnataka Due To Cyclone Fengal

Schools have been closed in five districts of Karnataka following a warning of heavy rainfall issued due to Cyclone Fengal. Karnataka's Mandya district has been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday, due to which holidays have been declared in five districts: Mandya, Mysore, Kolar, Chamarajanagar and Chikkaballapur. The holidays have been declared to ensure safety of children. In order to compensate for the holiday conducted, classes will be held for the entire day on the coming Saturday.



A report cited, DC Mandya as saying, "In light of the incessant and continuous rainfall across Mandya Distrcit and the IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall for today (2nd December), a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges (up to PU) to ensure the safety of children and students. However, to compensate for today's holiday, classes will be conducted for the entire day on an upcoming Saturday."

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued a Yellow Alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. An Orange Alert had been issued for Kadagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

Supreme Court had earlier ordered the operation of school in hybrid mode in Delhi NCR. As per the order issued, schools and colleges up to Class 12 in the National Capital Region (NCR) would now operate in hybrid mode, offering physical and online classes. The decision was announced following the latest Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directive.

Meanwhile, schools have also been closed in Karaira Tehsil of Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh due to the narration of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha by Pt. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadheeshwar of Bageshwar Dham. However, schools will run in online mode to not to disrupt the classes of students.

