Cyclone Burevi Live Updates: Public Holiday In 3 Districts In Kerala

The weather office had earlier predicted that Cyclone Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm.

#Thiruvananthapuram airport (International & domestic) suspends operations from 10am to 6pm today (4th Dec) as precautionary measure. #CycloneBurevi expected to reach southern Kerala later today. Currently has weakened into a deep depression near Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.