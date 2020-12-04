Cyclone Burevi Live Updates: Public Holiday In 3 Districts In Kerala

Cyclone Burevi: Flight operations in three airports in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Southern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala are on high alert as the cyclone Burevi which weakened into a deep depression inches closer to the southern shores. The  deep depression is likely to cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Tuticorin district in six hours with windspeed of 50-60 kmph, according to the weather office. Flight operations in three airports in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been suspended as a precautionary measure. A public holiday has been declared in five districts in Kerala; in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki.

Here are the live updates on Cyclone Burevi :

Cyclone Burevi: Thiruvananthapuram Shut From 10 am to 4 pm
The Thiruvananthapuram international airport in Kerala has suspended operations from 10 am to 6 pm today as a precautionary measure. 
Cyclone Burevi: Public Holiday In 5 Kerala Districts
Public holiday declared in five districts in Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram,  Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. Exams for today postponed.
