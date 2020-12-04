Cyclone Burevi Live Updates: Public Holiday In 3 Districts In Kerala

Southern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala are on high alert as the cyclone Burevi which weakened into a deep depression inches closer to the southern shores. The deep depression is likely to cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Tuticorin district in six hours with windspeed of 50-60 kmph, according to the weather office. Flight operations in three airports in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been suspended as a precautionary measure. A public holiday has been declared in five districts in Kerala; in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki.
Here are the live updates on Cyclone Burevi :
The weather office had earlier predicted that Cyclone Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm.
#Thiruvananthapuram airport (International & domestic) suspends operations from 10am to 6pm today (4th Dec) as precautionary measure. #CycloneBurevi expected to reach southern Kerala later today. Currently has weakened into a deep depression near Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.- Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) December 4, 2020
