Cyclone Bulbul Likely To Weaken Into Depression During Next 12 Hours

Cyclone Bulbul lay centered over coastal Bangladesh at 8:30 am on Sunday

The deep depression over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood lay centered at 5:30 pm on Sunday about 170 km east-northeast of Sunderban National Park, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Cyclone Bulbul will move east-northeastwards and weaken into a depression over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood during the next 12 hours, the weather department said.

According to the Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence, West Bengal, seven people have died and around 4.65 lakh people are affected in the state.

At 8:30 am today, it lay centered over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood, about 180 km east-northeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 70 km east-northeast of Sunderban National Park, 140 km east-southeast of Kolkata and 60 km west-northwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

