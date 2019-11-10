Cyclone Bulbul Hits West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee To Survey Damage

Cyclone Bulbul made landfall between the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Saturday. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Monday conduct an aerial survey of the districts severely hit by cyclone Bulbul.

Ms Banerjee said that due to the storm, she has decided to postpone her trip to North Bengal.

"Instead, I will make an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali," she tweeted,

Ms Banerjee added that she will hold meeting with officials in South 24 Parganas district administration to review relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Cyclone Bulbul crossed the Bengal coast on Saturday, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Seven deaths have been reported so far.

