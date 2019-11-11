Cyclone Bulbul: Bodies Of 4 Missing Fishermen Found Off Bengal Coast

Cyclone Bulbull: Five fishermen are still missing.

The bodies of four out of the nine fishermen, who went missing after their boat capsized off Mousuni Island in West Bengal, due to Cyclone Bulbul were recovered in a joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and the NDRF, a senior Coast Guard officer said Monday.

The boat had capsized on Saturday midnight 50 metres off the island when it was caught in the storm, which made landfall between Bengal's South 24 Parganas and Bangladesh.

"The four bodies were recovered after sustained search," Commander of Coast Guard, West Bengal SR Dash told news agency PTI. The bodies have been handed over to the district administration, he added.

Mr Dash said the search operation to locate other missing fishermen will resume on Tuesday.

Commandant of the NDRF's 2nd Battalion Nitish Upadhyay told PTI that deep divers of the force are searching the sea to locate the missing fishermen.

Cyclone Bulbul, after its landfall on Saturday midnight, hurtled northeastwards to Bangladesh over the Sunderban delta.

