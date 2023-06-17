After Cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat Now Faces Several Immediate Challenges

The cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression at 11:30 pm on Friday over Southeast Pakistan, according to the IMD.

"Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy weakened into a Deep Depression at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 16th June, 2023 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch about 100 km northeast of Dholavira. To weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

After ravaging the Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy weakened and moved towards south Rajasthan, the IMD said. The Gujarat government is now facing the immediate challenge of restoring electricity in some 1,000 villages and clearing roads of fallen trees.

High-speed winds uprooted trees and caused road blockages and property damage in several areas of Gujarat on Thursday. The winds, which gusted up to 140 kilometers per hour, also caused power outages in some areas.

The IMD has warned that north Gujarat should brace for heavy rainfall, even though the cyclone weakened after making landfall.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that there was no loss of life in the state due to the cyclone.

Over 1,100 teams are working to restore electricity in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Rajkot, and Porbandar. The forest department has also removed 581 fallen trees from the roads.

Six NDRF teams evacuated 127 people from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and moved them to NDH School Dwarka on Thursday. The evacuated people included 82 men, 27 women, and 15 children.

The Western Railways decided to cancel a few more trains and partially cancel the operation of some other trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas.