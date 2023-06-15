Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall Begins At Gujarat Coast, Strong Winds, Heavy Rain

"The landfall process has started. The cyclone is still 70 km away and is moving towards the coast. It will take around 6 hours for the cyclone to cross the sea into the land," said Dr M Mohapatra, the chief of Indian Meteorological Office.

Biparjoy has been classified as a Category 3 "very severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to power winds moving at 115-125 kmph, the weather office has said.

The eye, meaning the centre of the cyclone, is 50 km wide, which is on the larger side. Currently the wind speed is around 60 to 80 kmph, and will increase as the cyclone approaches, Dr Mohapatra said. The weather office has issued red and orange alerts, warning of heavy rainfall in several districts.

Nearly one lakh people have been evacuated and moved to shelters ahead of the cyclone's landfall. These include people from nearly 20 villages living within 10 km of the coast.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a meeting in Gandhinagar today to review preparations for the approaching cyclone.

Eighteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 115 teams of state road and building department, and 397 of the state electricity department are on the ground in coastal districts.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told NDTV that the force is prepared to conduct rescue work following the cyclone's landfall. He said neighbouring Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka have also sought help if they are affected. "There is a possibility of south Rajasthan being affected," he said.

The Defence Ministry has said the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have made necessary preparations to provide assistance to the local people.

Fishing activities have been suspended till tomorrow, ports are shut and ships are anchored. Western Railways said 76 trains have been cancelled as a precautionary measure.Two famous temples -- Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district -- remained closed to devotees on Thursday.