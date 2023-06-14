Border Force On Standby To Tackle Impact Of Cyclone Biparjoy In Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to pass along the India-Pakistan international border.

The Border Security Force (BSF), usually tasked with protecting the country's borders, has readied itself to tackle the challenges posed by Cyclone Biparjoy.

The powerful cyclone is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast in Gujarat around evening tomorrow, and traverse along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.

"The route prediction of Biparjoy is all along where we are posted in the Kutch area. So keeping that in mind, we have made arrangements not only to protect our troops but also civil administration along those areas," said a senior BSF officer.

The force that guards the Kutch creek area has pulled back its floating border outposts since the cyclone is moving in that direction, he said.

"All border outposts have been moved back to non-operational areas. Keeping in mind the impact of the cyclone, some areas have been dug up along the bay and the outposts have been parked safely," he added.

In addition to its security operations, the force has also mobilised requisite resources for rescue operations. It is also coordinating with the civil authorities to ensure all necessary support to the locals.

About 50 villagers from Gunao village near Jakhau coast have been shifted to the Gunao outpost of the BSF.

Ravi Gandhi, Inspector General, BSF-Gujarat, visited the coastal areas of Bhuj to oversee the measures being adopted to mitigate the devastating effects posed by the cyclone. He also took stock of the force's readiness to deal with any contingency.

"Mostly people in these areas are cattle grazers and fishermen. So arrangements have been made to ensure their cattle are at a secure location," said an officer in-charge of evacuation.