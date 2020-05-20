In Pics: Odisha, West Bengal Brace For Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan, likely to make landfall in West Bengal this evening, weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday, triggering heavy rain and gusts of wind in Odisha and rain in some parts of Bengal. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan on Tuesday told reporters they face the "double challenge" of the coronavirus pandemic and a natural disaster. Amphan is expected to pack winds gusting up to 185 kilometres per hour when it crosses West Bengal's Digha and Hatiya island of Bangladesh where around 20 million have been moved to over 12,000 shelters. Amphan is only the second "super cyclone" to form in the northeastern Indian Ocean since records began. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will ask the railways to stop running special "Shramik" trains for migrants to the state till Thursday. The cyclonic storm is likely to cross West Bengal's Digha and Bangladesh's Hatiya today.
