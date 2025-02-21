Cyber Security Corporation Coming Soon In Maharashtra

Maharashtra will soon have a new security apparatus in place: the Cyber Security Corporation, people familiar with the matter have told NDTV.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell will transform into the Cyber Security Corporation with its office coming up in Navi Mumbai, the sources said.

Sources said that after its formation, through this Cyber ​​Security Corporation, all the companies of Maharashtra will be asked to get cyber audits done once a year.

It will be mandatory to get this cyber audit done and those who do not get it done will invite a fine of Rs 25,000 per day.

Sources also said that any company that needs to get cyber audit done, then it can be done only by Maharashtra Security Corporation or the company empanelled by them.

Explaining the rationale behind the audit, the sources said many companies are attacked by cyber attacks and their data is stolen and by doing cyber audit, the Cyber Security Corporation will install such a software that there is no cyber attack on their company.