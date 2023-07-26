What Makes Young India Anxious In Post-Covid Life? Survey Says...

A survey-based study on Indian youth has shed light on the preferences of young citizens

A survey-based study on Indian youth has shed light on the preferences of young citizens in terms of education streams, employment type, and career aspirations after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study found that three out of every five youngsters preferred a government job over a private job or business.

It also highlighted the problems faced by youth such as difficulty paying house rent and the impact on their mental health during the pandemic.

The study was conducted by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, in partnership with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) in 18 states.

A total of 9,316 respondents aged between 15 and 34 years were part of the survey carried out last year in November and December. The study aimed to understand different aspects of the country against different backdrops of five broad areas including employment, education, social ties, lifestyle preferences, and physical and mental health.

"Since this study was undertaken after the devastating pandemic, the effects of the pandemic constitute an important backdrop to the views and lifestyles of today's youth," a statement said.

On India's youth's preference for the field of study, the findings suggest that arts and humanities constitute the most studied area. More than one-third or 35 per cent of the respondents opted for humanities, followed by science (20 per cent), commerce management (8 per cent) and engineering (5 per cent).

When the study delved into the employment profile of Indian youth, it found that presently about one-fourth or 23 per cent of the respondents were self-employed. It was followed by 16 per cent of youth, who were involved in professions like doctors and engineers.

Farming was third with 15 per cent of respondents choosing it. Although a significant proportion was also involved in semi-unskilled (14 per cent) work and skilled work (13 per cent), only 6 per cent were in government jobs - a highly preferred sector for young people.

In the backdrop of career aspirations, the findings suggested that the health sector was the most popular among the youth with 16 per cent of respondents desiring to be involved in it. While teaching jobs and business were at the second and fourth position, respectively, government jobs occupied sixth place in this segment.

The data revealed that the country's youth identified unemployment as the biggest concern of India.