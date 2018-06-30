Women Commandos Train Hard To Fight Stone Throwers In Jammu And Kashmir

Stone throwing incidents are on a rise in Jammu and Kashmir.

With rising stone throwing incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, women too are joining the group of stone throwers.

To prepare for the situation, the Central Reserve Police Force is training a team of women commandos.

From blindfolding them to deal with night-time deployment to training them to repair weapons in under a minute, the women commandos are undergoing a rigorous training.

The security forces have repeatedly been challenged by the incidents of stone throwing across the Valley.

On May 7, 22-year-old R Thirumani, a tourist from Chennai, died in a hospital after being hit by a stone during clashes in Narbal area.

On May 2, a bus carrying school students was attacked by stone-throwers in Zawoora village of Shopian district. Seven tourists were injured when stone-throwers targeted vehicles in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 30.

4,799 stone throwing incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in last three years in which 17 protesters and two security personnel were killed.

Central government had constituted an expert committee on July 26 in 2016 to explore possible alternatives to pellet guns as non-lethal weapons.

The recommendations of the committee were taken into account by the government for appropriate implementation and accordingly, various measures such as using PAVA-Chilli (shells and grenades), STUN-LAC (shells and grenades) and tear smoke shells were used to disperse the unlawful violent protesters before the use of pellet guns, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir had said in Rajya Sabha earlier in February.

(With Inputs From ANI)