CRPF Jawan Killed In Encounter With Maoists In Jharkhand

The operation was carried by troops of the 7th battalion of the CRPF. (Representational image)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday, officials said.

Three Maoists were also killed in the encounter that took place around 6 am in the forests of Belbha Ghat area of the district. The operation was carried by troops of the 7th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Giridih district is about 185 kms from state capital Ranchi.

Three bodies of Maoists along with an AK-47 Rifle, three bullet magazines and four pipe bombs have been recovered from the encounter site till now, the officials said. A CRPF jawan was also killed in the encounter, they added.

The security forces are looking for more recoveries and a search is being conducted in the encounter area, an official was quoted as saying news agency PTI.

Jharkhand will go to polls in the final four phases of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election.

