Cross-Border Racket Busted, Woman Among 2 Arrested With 8 kg Heroin In Punjab

In a major breakthrough as part of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign to make Punjab a drug-free state, the Pathankot Police has busted a cross-border heroin smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives, including a woman, and seized 7.8 kg of heroin with a market value of over Rs 40 crore.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday that the accused have been identified as Gurpanth, a resident of Village Vadala in Amritsar Rural, and his associate Harmanjeet Kaur from Dhianpur in Gurdaspur district.

Yadav said further investigation, including digital and technical analysis, is underway to trace the wider narcotics network, follow the financial trail and identify other persons involved.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manpreet Singh said that, acting on credible intelligence, a team from the Special Branch Pathankot intercepted Gurpanth and recovered 590 grams of heroin from his possession.

Following his sustained interrogation and forensic examination of his mobile phone, police teams raided a rented accommodation in Fatehgarh Churian. This led to the arrest of Harmanjeet Kaur and the seizure of an additional 7.23 kg of heroin from the premises.

The SSP said preliminary investigations have established clear cross-border linkages and that some of the packets had Pakistani markings.

"Videos relating to contraband consignments, along with financial transactions and account details, have come to light, which are expected to yield further leads," he said.