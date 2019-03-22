Critically Ill British Citizen, 67, Evacuated By Coast Guard Off Goa

The passenger was evacuated off the Goa coast and admitted to Manipal Hospital.

A 67-year-old critically ill British national was evacuated by the Indian Coast Guard off the coast of Goa on Thursday.

The British national had suffered a cardiac arrest while on his way onboard RMS MV Queen Mary 2, a transatlantic ocean liner which departed from Kochi.

The Indian Coast Guard upon being alerted sent an interceptor boat and the ICGS Amal ship to attend the medical emergency.

The passenger was then evacuated off the Goa coast and was admitted to Manipal Hospital.

