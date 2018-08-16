Criminal Wanted In 11 Murder Cases Arrested From Jind: Haryana Police

The accused was wanted in 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity, says police.

All India | | Updated: August 16, 2018 21:02 IST
The accused tried to flee and fired a gun shot on seeing police. (Representational)

Jind, Haryana: 

A criminal was arrested from Jind, the Haryana police claimed today.

Two pistols and two cartridges were recovered from the possession of Puneet alias Kadwa, who was wanted in 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity, said an official spokesman of the police department Jind.

Police received information that a suspect with a bag was waiting for someone near village Bahamanwas in Jind, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot, he said. On seeing policemen, the accused tried to flee and fired a gun shot, the spokesman said. He was arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and dacoity in Bhiwani, Jind, Hansi and Rohtak, he said.  He was out on bail from jail on May 14, 2018, he added.

Haryanacriminal arrested

