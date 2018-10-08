Criminal Cases Against Ministers Moved To Special Court: Allahabad Court

Criminal cases would be transferred to the special court in 15 days Allahabad High Court

Over 500 pending criminal cases against political leaders in the state were transferred to a special court, the Allahabad High Court said today, adding that the remaining ones would be transferred within 15 days for speedy disposal.

A two-judge bench said out of an estimated 800-900 pending criminal cases against elected representatives in the state, more than 500 were transferred to a special court (political leaders) formed for speedy disposal of criminal cases against legislators.

Hopefully all such cases would be transferred to the special court within 15 days, it said.

The bench comprising Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Suraj Kumar Yadav of Jaunpur seeking speedy disposal of criminal cases against Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khaboo, BJP lawmaker from Gosaiganj seat.

The court said that to ensure compliance of Supreme Court order for speedy disposal of criminal cases pending against the lawmakers, a special court has already been set up which is functioning at Allahabad and various directions had been passed on administrative side of the court in this regard.

The bench directed petitioner's counsel to make Registrar General of High Court as party to the case and directed the state government and the Registrar General to apprise it in the issue on next date of hearing. The case will be heard after two weeks.