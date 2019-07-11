Cricket Fan Allegedly Consumes Poison In Odisha After India's World Cup Exit

The youth was diagnosed with poison in his stomach, Chief District Medical Officer said.

A cricket fan in Odisha allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday soon after the Indian team lost their World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand by 18 runs.

According to news agency ANI, the man, from Dharamgarh in Kalahandi, was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable now.

"The youth was diagnosed with poison in his stomach. He is stable now and is out of danger," said Chief District Medical Officer, Banalata Devi.

Chasing a competitive total of 240 in 50 overs on a slow wicket, India were bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs. The loss brought the curtains down on the two-time World Cup holders' 2019 campaign.

The final is scheduled to be held on Sunday and New Zealand will take on the winner of Thursday's match between defending champions Australia and host team England.

