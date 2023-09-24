'Creating Narrative For My Lynching': MP Danish Ali On BJP Leader's Letter

BJP MP Danish Ali said Nishikant Dubey encouraged people to lynch him

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali has made a serious allegation against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over the controversy surrounding the communal comments in the Lok Sabha by Ramesh Bidhuri, another BJP MP.

Mr Dubey, while condemning the comments by his party colleague, also alleged that Mr Ali used casteist slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which provoked Mr Bidhuri to lash out at the leader from Mayawati's party.

"No civilised society can accept the statement given by Ramesh Vidhuri ji in the Lok Sabha as correct... But the Lok Sabha Speaker should also investigate the indecent words and conduct of Danish Ali," Mr Dubey said in a post on X.

"According to the rules and procedures of the Lok Sabha, interrupting an MP during the scheduled time, speaking while sitting... also comes under the ambit of punishment. I have been an MP for the past 15 years. I stay in the house for the longest time, from opening of the Lok Sabha till its closing. I never thought I would see such a day," Mr Dubey posted in Hindi.

Responding to the allegation, Mr Ali the said goal behind the comment by the BJP MP was to enable his "physical lynching outside the house" since "verbal lynching" had already happened inside.

"BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's letter (to Lok Sabha Speaker) is to create a narrative pertaining to my lynching outside the house as my verbal lynching already took place," Mr Ali told news agency PTI today.

During a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Mr Bidhuri had used a string of objectionable and communal words against the BSP MP, triggering disgust and widespread condemnation both from politicians and people on social media.

On Friday, the BJP also issued a show cause notice to Mr Bidhuri and asked him to explain his conduct.

Mr Bidhuri alleged that when he was speaking, the BSP MP was "busy instigating" him and also - at the top of his voice - made a "highly objectionable and blasphemous remark" against PM Modi.