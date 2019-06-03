Crack Spotted On Air India Plane After It Lands In US With 225 Onboard

The Air India flight arrived in San Francisco from New Delhi today with 225 passengers on board.

A crack was found in an Air India flight which landed in San Francisco, US, today after arriving from New Delhi. The flight was carrying 225 passengers.

The flight was grounded as soon as the crack was discovered.

"Boeing B777 aircraft, VT-ALH, arrived in San Francisco. During walk-around inspection on arrival, a small cut or a crack was found on the bottom right corner near the entry door of AI-183 flight," Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told news agency ANI.

Air India is trying to get help from the local Aircraft Maintenance Repair (AMR) Agencies for the repair, he added.

Staff and resources would be sent from India if needed, Mr Kumar said.

Air India has started an internal investigation into the incident.

Sources told news agency ANI that "crew members of the aircraft are to be questioned regarding the massive safety lapse."