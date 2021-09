Two party offices of the CPM, including its headquarters, were set on fire by unidentified people following violence in some districts of Tripura and state capital Agartala.

The CPM state headquarters Bhanu Smriti Bhavan and Dasarath Bhavan have been set ablaze. Several vehicles outside have been torched as well.

The trouble started after a BJP march in Agartala to protest against the recent clashes with CPM in some districts. The BJP claimed that bombs were hurled from the CPM office.