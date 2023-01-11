CPM Keen On 'Seat Adjustment' With Congress In Tripura: Sitaram Yechury

"Seat adjustment is aimed at pulling maximum votes in favour of secular parties," Sitaram Yechury said.

The CPM appears ready for another alliance with the Congress ahead of the state elections in Tripura. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechuri said the CPM is ready for seat adjustments with the Congress and the state's tribal-based party TIPRA, led by erstwhile royal Pradyot Manikya Deb Burman, to defeat the ruling BJP.

Mr Yechury also indicated that the 'seat adjustment' -- in case it happens -- won't be the way it took place in West Bengal in 2021. Back then, the locals leaders of the party had formed an alliance with the Congress.

Asked what was different, he said the Central Committee of the party had criticised the CPM's Bengal unit for taking the seat adjustment to the level of a political front -- the People's Front.

"Forming a political front is an alliance. Seat adjustment is aimed at pulling maximum votes in favour of secular parties. In the CPM's 23rd party congress (held in Kerala's Kannur in April last year) a tactical policy was adopted to fight the BJP and the RSS," he said.

Defeating the ruling BJP in the coming assembly elections is the principal target of the CPM and for this, an alternative secular and democratic front is necessary, Mr Yechury told the media after the party's two-day state committee meeting. "We are seeking unity among secular parties," he added.

Justifying the seat adjustments with the Congress, Mr Yechury said the Left parties fought against the Congress along with the elements now in power for promulgation of the emergency in 1975. But now, for the sake of democracy, communal harmony and secularism, unity of all secular parties including the Congress are crucial to fight against the BJP.

Regarding the TIPRA's (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) demand for a separate tribal state, "Greater Tipraland", the CPM leader said his party also has been trying to provide maximum possible autonomy to the tribals and an amendment was moved in parliament long ago in this regard.