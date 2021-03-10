CPI In Kerala Announces List Of Candidates For April 6 Assembly Polls

CPI will becontesting in 25 of the 140 seats in the state, party state chief Kanam Rajendran said.

The CPI, a majorally in the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, on Tuesday announced its list of candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections.

CPI will becontesting in 25 of the 140 seats in the state, party state chief Kanam Rajendran told the media, while announcing candidates for 21 seats.

Mr Rajendran said candidates for the constituencies of Chadayamangalam, Haripad, Paravur and Nattika will be announced in the coming days.

GR Anil will contest in Nedumangad, V Sashi from Chiryankeezhu, PS Supal in Punalur, CK Asha in Vaikom, K Rajan in Ollur, E Chandrasekharan in Kanhangad, Eldho Abraham in Moovattupuzha, Chittayam Gopakumar in Adoor and Muhammed Muhsin in Pattambi.

"Last time we contested in 27seats. This time we are fighting in 25 seats. The CPI(M) contested in 92 seats last time but only in 85 seats thiselection."

"When new allies join the front, existing members of the alliance have to adjust for them. There are 11 democratic parties in the front," Mr Rajendran said.

Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani faction had joined the LDF recently and has been given 13 seats.

Posters appeared in Ponnani and Kuttiadi Assemblyconstituencies against the selection of CPI(M) candidates in these seats and a section of party workers and sympathisers protested.

Apparently, the proposed candidature of CPI(M) state committee member P Nandakumar in Ponnaniconstituency has not gone downwell with a section of party sympathisers who had on Monday taken out a protest march in the constituency.

However, the CPI(M) is yet to officially announce the candidate list for the 85 Assembly seats.

A section of party workers want local leader TM Siddique to be made the candidate in Ponnani, which was represented by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Sreeramakrishnan will not contest this election as part of the CPI(M)'s policy not to allow those elected twice.

Meanwhile, in Kuttiadi, some party workers have urged the LDF leadership to reconsider the decision to hand over the constituency to the KC(M).