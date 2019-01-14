Senior Congress Leader CP Joshi To Be Rajasthan Assembly Speaker

CP Joshi had served as the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways from 2009 to 2013.

Senior Congress leader CP Joshi will soon become the speaker of the 15th Rajasthan Assembly, party sources said Monday. The election of the new speaker will be held on January 16. Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh will administer the oath of office on the same day.

CP Joshi, 68, has been elected from the Nathdwara assembly constituency. He was the Member of Parliament from Bhilwara in the 15th Lok Sabha and had served as the Union Minister For Road Transport and Highways from 2009 to 2013.

Senior BJP legislator Gulab Chand Kataria took oath as the pro term speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday. He will conduct the first meeting of the 15th Legislative Assembly beginning Tuesday.

Once a new speaker is elected, Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the home minister in the previous government, will be the leader of opposition, while Rajendra Rathore will be his deputy (leader of opposition) in the assembly