Cows Will Talk In Tamil, Sanskrit, Claims Self-Styled Godman. Here's How

Nityananda attributes his "breakthrough" to a software that he claims to have "casually" tested. (File)

Controversial self-declared godman Nithyananda, who was accused of sexual abuse by a former devotee, has resurfaced with an outrageous claim - that he can make monkeys, cows and lions speak Sanskrit and Tamil.

In a video clip that is in wide circulation on social media, Nithyananda wears a new look and spouts outlandish promises for an audience that is heard cheering and applauding wildly.

"I will demonstrate...monkeys and other few animals, which do not have many of the internal organs we all have, by initiating them into superconscious breakthrough, they will grow these organs, and I will establish it, prove it through a scientific, medical test and researches (sic)," says the Swami, sporting a beard, rust-coloured robes and holding a silver staff.

He attributes his "breakthrough" to a software that he claims to have "casually" tested.

"I am declaring after testing this software yesterday. Yesterday, actually, I casually tested this software. It was perfectly working. Understand, Let this be on record. Within a year, I'll establish this."

Cue drumroll, roaring and applause.

"I'll develop a proper, phonetic, linguistic-capable vocal cord for monkeys. Phonetic, linguistic-capable vocal cord for lions and tigers. We are going to have bulls and cows which will talk to you very clearly, legitimately, in Sanskrit and Tamil."

Nithyananda claims to be the spiritual head of the Madurai Adheenam mutt in Tamil Nadu. He was recently told by a court that he could enter the mutt or spiritual headquarters of the sect as a common man, not as pontiff.

This, because a court is yet to decide on a case challenging Nithyananda's claim to the role. Nithyananda was briefly appointed head of the mutt in 2012.

Nithyananda was arrested in 2010 in Himachal Pradesh over rape allegations. He was also allegedly seen in explicit footage with an actress.