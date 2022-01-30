Cows Found Dead At Centre Allegedly Run By BJP Worker In Madhya Pradesh

Locals allege that the centre was trading in hide and bones of the dead cows.

A large number of cows were found dead at centre allegedly run by a BJP worker in Berasia town near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, following which district authorities registered an FIR against the cowshed director.

Local residents and cow vigilantes protested outside the Gaushala over the death of cows, demanding strict action against those running the centre. Visuals from the spot showed cow carcasses stuffed inside a well in the Gaushala and cow carcasses and skeletons strewn around the centre's boundary walls.

The district collector has ordered a probe into death of cows, and also ordered an autopsy of the cow carcasses. The office has also directed the Berasiya development block officials to takeover the concerned Gaushala.

The Gaushala is allegedly run by BJP worker Nirmala Devi Shandilya.

A case was registered under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) against the head of the Gaushala at the Berasiya police station by the SDM-Berasiya on the instructions by the Bhopal district collector.

Local resident Ghanshyam Gupta alleged that the Gaushala head was running a racket which killed cows and then traded in the hide and bones of the dead cows.

Local VHP leader Janak Singh Rajput said, "We demand stern action against the Gaushala and its owner and a probe to check possibility of the Gaushala trading in cow skin and bones."

The Gaushala head Nirmala Devi Shandilya, however, denied allegations of local residents. "People leave their ill cows here; the carcasses you are seeing are of cows who have died due to illnesses. These cows don't belong to our gaushala, but were left here by outsiders.The villagers are targeting my gaushala because I've stopped gambling and bootlegging here. I'm ready to face any probe or case in the matter," she said.