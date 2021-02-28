CoWIN Registration For Vaccine Opens 9 AM Tomorrow, What You Need To Know

The centre has released the latest user manual on COVID-19 vaccination

A user manual for registration and appointment for COVID-19 vaccination has been shared by the government. The second phase of the vaccination campaign will start on Monday. "The exemplary groundwork and precaution advisory by the government has helped in containing the spread of the virus in our country," the centre said in the introduction to the user manual.

The registration on the CoWIN 2.0 portal will open at 9 am tomorrow, the government said. See cowin.gov.in for details. More than 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals under the CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under state schemes can function as vaccination centres.

The latest announcement was on private hospitals - they can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

People above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities will be inoculated from tomorrow in a vaccination drive that will run for six weeks.

The centre has specified 20 comorbidities among people between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine. For example, heart failure with hospital admission in the past year. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given for free at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

Here's the latest user manual on COVID-19 vaccination:

Citizen Registration and Appointment For Vaccination by NDTV on Scribd

All private health facilities that will serve as the government's vaccination centres must follow strict norms of due process, quality and safety, including integration with the national CoWIN technology platform.