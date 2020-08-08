COVID +ve Woman, 2 Children Spend Night On Verandah Of Jharkhand Hospital

The three spent the night in the Cath Lab building of the Patliputra Medical College and Hospital

A coronavirus positive woman and her two children had to spend a night on the verandah of a hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday to pull up the district administration, officials said.

The woman was found lying on the rear verandah of the newly-constructed Cath Lab building of the Patliputra Medical College and Hospital along with her two children, who were also positive for COVID-19, a few days back, they said.

A photo of the woman and her two children on the verandah of the hospital triggered an outrage on social media, they added.

The hospital staff later admitted the three to the COVID ward.

Taking note of the incident, Mr Soren asked Dhanbad's Deputy Commissioner Uma Shankar Singh to help them get the necessary treatment and see that such an incident does not happen again.

He also appealed to the people to wear masks and follow rules to fight COVID-19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)