Covid Positive Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Stable, Likely To Be Discharged Soon

Anil Vij was administered trial dose of Covaxin at an Ambala hospital on November 20 (File)

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for Covid at a Gurugram hospital since December 15, is likely to be discharged in the next few days as doctors attending to him are satisfied with the progress in his health.

According to a statement by Dr AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent at Medanta - The Medicity where the minister is admitted, Mr Vij was kept in the Covid ICU on high flow nasal cannula and doctors are hopeful for his discharge in the next few days.

"The Health Minister's condition showed steady improvement and he has been shifted to a Room in the Covid Ward on December 23, 2020. His blood investigations and CT Chest also showed gradual improvement in response to the treatment. At present, his condition is stable and he is on minimal oxygen support," the statement said.

It further added that the team of doctors monitoring his health are satisfied with his progress and are hopeful that the minister will be discharged in the next few days.

Anil Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5 after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, was recently referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram. He was administered the trial dose of the vaccine at a hospital in Ambala on November 20.

He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin in the state.

