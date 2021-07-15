Covid Patient Hits Doctor With Saline Stand In Alibaug Near Mumbai

The doctor suffered injuries and was admitted to the same hospital, police said. (Representational)

A 55-year-old coronavirus patient undergoing treatment in a government-run hospital at Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district allegedly attacked a doctor with a saline stand after the latter asked him not to remove his oxygen mask repeatedly, police said on Thursday.

This incident took place at the Alibaug Civil Hospital's COVID-19 ward in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.

Doctor Swapnadeep Thale suffered injuries in the incident and was hospitalised for treatment, a police official said.

"The patient had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since the last four days. During his round, the doctor asked the patient not to remove his oxygen mask again and again. However, the doctor's instructions annoyed the patient," he said.

Later, when the doctor was sitting on a chair, the patient came from behind and started hitting him on his head with a saline stand, the police official said.

The doctor received injuries in the incident and was admitted to the same hospital, he added.

Police have registered a case against the patient under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

