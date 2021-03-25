Covid Negative Report Mandatory For Entering Bengaluru From April 1

Bengaluru today reported 1,400 Covid cases, its highest daily figure this year (Representational)

People from outside Karnataka will have to carry a negative coronavirus test report to enter the state capital Bengaluru from April 1, minister Dr K Sudhakar informed on Thursday. The city today reported 1,400 Covid cases, its highest daily figure in the last four months.

To distinguish those exposed to the virus, it has been decided to hand-stamp the infected people, he added.

Dr Sudhakar said that the state government will not allow more than 200 people for social functions in closed premises. For open lawns, the limit is set at 500 guests.

"Certain places, which have high footfall and dense public places, will be sanitized to control the spread. Information regarding the availability of beds and ICUs will be made available online," Dr Sudhakar said.

The minister warned people of the state against the mutant version of the virus that spreads rapidly.

"Therefore, it is requested to be careful for the next 2 months. We are tracing out 20 contacts for each infected person," he said.

Talking about the preparations the government has made to tackle the upsurge in Bengaluru, Dr Sudhakar said 400 beds had been reserved for Covid patients.

"We will increase the number of beds if required. RGICD, Bowring hospital and Charaka hospital will also be utilized for Covid treatment if required," he said.

Private hospitals have also been asked to be ready in case of a massive surge, he added.