28,326 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 4.3% Lower Than Yesterday

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.90 per cent.

Kerala, the state with most number of daily cases, reported 16,671 cases and 120 Covid deaths - the most number of deaths in a day in any state.

Neighbouring Karnataka reported 787 new cases and 11 Covid deaths. The state government has announced that 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres and pubs in districts having less than 1 per cent positivity rate. Separate guidelines will be issued for Dasara festivities and a strict vigil would be kept in border areas, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Maharashtra, which leads the states in overall cases, reported 3,276 cases and 58 Covid deaths in a day. All cinema halls in Maharashtra will be allowed to open after October 22, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said last afternoon in a tweet, as the state eases curbs amid drop in Covid cases.

National capital Delhi reported 27 new cases and zero Covid deaths with the positivity rate dropping to 0.04 per cent. Three deaths due to coronavirus have been reported this month so far -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17.

In total 28,000 samples will be collected for the latest Covid serosurvey, making it the largest exercise in the national capital that seeks to determine the prevalence of antibodies among the populace, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

The coastal state of Goa, a big draw among tourists, reported 84 new cases and zero Covid deaths.

Mizoram with 1,478 Covid cases leads the northeastern states in most number of new cases in a day. The state also reported two Covid deaths. Assam reported 375 cases and four Covid deaths.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has reached more than 56 million Indians with COVID-related health training, risk mitigation and vaccine information, and essential equipment since the beginning of the pandemic, White House statement said on Friday (local time).