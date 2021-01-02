COVID-19 Vaccination Dry Run LIVE: All States Begin Dry Run For COVID-19 Vaccination

Dry Run For COVID-19 Vaccination Updates: Drill underway in all states.

A dry run to prepare for the rollout of COVID-vaccine is being conducted by all the states and Union Territories today. The objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation," according to a statement by the Union Health Ministry. This is also expected to give confidence to programme managers at various levels, it said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness at session sites across the country for COVID-19 vaccination trial run on Saturday and said just like preparations during elections, each member of medical teams should be trained responsibly.

The minister urged every official to ensure that the vaccination sites and officials in-charge abide by the detailed checklist and Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for vaccination that has been prepared by the Union Health Ministry.

Today's exercise is the second dry run being conducted in the country - the first was on December 28 and 29 in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat.

Here are the live updates on Covid Vaccine Dry Run:

Jan 02, 2021 10:28 (IST) Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visits Delhi's GTB hospital to review dry run drill

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in Delhi on Saturday to review the dry run of administering the COVID-19 vaccine.



The dry run is being conducted by all the States and Union Territories governments today.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation".

Jan 02, 2021 10:26 (IST) COVID19 vaccination dry run underway at Primary Health Center in Bengaluru



Bengaluru: COVID19 vaccination dry run underway at Primary Health Center in Kamakshipalya



More than 1,65,000 healthcare workers have been identified. This dry run will help us plan vaccination process: Spl Commissioner, Health, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike pic.twitter.com/pwOmNi6qxe - ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

